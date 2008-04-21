Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Earth Day Provides the Best Fun on the Planet

Thousands make tracks to festival, intent on reducing their eco-footprints.

By Noozhawk Staff | April 21, 2008 | 8:40 a.m.

{mosimage}

Beneath brilliant sunny skies, thousands of locals — and quite a few out-of-towners — converged on the Courthouse Sunken Garden on Sunday for the annual South Coast Earth Day Festival.

Sponsored by the Community Environmental Council, the festival featured a Green Car Show, live music, free bicycle checkups, and a children’s area with hands-on activities. With more than 200 exhibits, festival goers really did need to conserve their energy if they expected to visit each booth.

{mosimage}

Finding their way wasn’t a problem, thanks to the festival’s theme of "Reduce Your Eco-Footprint" and the giant chalk footprints leading to a CEC tent. Once there, volunteers helped measure individual demands on the Earth by using a bank of solar-powered computers. And if you missed out Sunday, no matter. Click here for an online eco-footprint calculater.

Noozhawk was among the sponsors, and a steady stream of well-wishers stopped by the Noozhawk nest all day to meet founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen; reporters Sonia Fernandez, Rob Kuznia and Cliff Redding; photographer Lou Fontana; and account executive Chris Donahue. More than 100 people entered a drawing for a $100 gift certificate from Noozhawk advertiser Fresco, 3987 State St. Patrick Wilkinson’s name was drawn as the winning entry Monday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 