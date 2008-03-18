Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Earth Day to Help You Put Your Best Eco-Footprint Forward

Community Environmental Council's annual festival will help you craft a plan to reduce your use.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 18, 2008 | 11:33 a.m.

The South Coast Earth Day Festival is just around the corner and the Community Environmental Council wants to help you "Reduce Your Eco-Footprint" as part of the festivities. The annual celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 20 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden.

The size of a person’s eco-footprint is a measure of his or her demand on the earth. At this year’s festival, visitors will follow footsteps to a pavilion with a bank of solar-powered computers, where they can calculate how their individual lifestyle and demand for resources affects the earth. Volunteers can help visitors create personal plans to reduce consumption of natural resources and tread more lightly upon the planet.

The festival will also feature a Green Car Show, live music on the solar-powered stage, free bicycle checkups, and a children’s area with hands-on activities. An estimated 200 exhibitors will display the latest in solar power and green building systems, provide product demonstrations, and offer earth-friendly arts and crafts.

Festival visitors are encouraged to take the bus for free as part of the "Do Your Part On Earth Day — Ride Free on MTD" campaign. All day on April 20, every Santa Barbara Metropolitan (MTD) bus and electric shuttle will be free. The initiative is supported by MTD, CEC, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the Santa Barbara Car Free Project and the city of Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information on the South Coast Earth Day Festival.

