Earthquake Measuring 3.0 Rattles Santa Ynez Valley, Surrounding Areas

A small earthquake rattled windows in parts of Santa Barbara County on Friday, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The temblor, measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale, was centered about nine miles southeast of Santa Ynez, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and Caltech.

The quake occurred about 8:45 a.m. at a relatively shallow depth — about a half mile below the Earth's surface.

It was felt throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as on parts of the South Coast.

