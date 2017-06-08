Earthquake Measuring 3.5 Reported in Ocean Near Lompoc

A small earthquake was reported Thursday night in the ocean southwest of Lompoc, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck at 7:45 p.m., 10 miles south-southwest of Pt. Arguello.

Only light shaking was reported in the Lompoc Valley from the quake, which occurred at a shallow depth, the USGS said.

No injuries or damage was reported.

