Earthquake Measuring 4.3 Rattles Santa Barbara County

An earthquake centered in the ocean west of Pt. Conception occurred Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In initial readings showed the temblor, which occurred at 1:38 p.m., measured 4.6 on the Richter scale, but that was later revised to 4.3.

The epicenter was about 16 miles southwest of Lompoc at a depth of about 6 miles, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but the shaking was felt throughout Santa Barbara County.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.