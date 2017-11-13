Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:04 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Drop, Cover, Hold On, and Other Earthquake Safety Tips

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | November 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The recent 4.3 magnitude that struck near Lompoc is a reminder of the importance of preparing for earthquakes, and knowing how to protect yourself and your loved ones when another earthquake strikes.

In addition to the earthquake safety tips listed below, the city of Lompoc encourages all area residents to register to receive emergency alerts through Santa Barbara County’s Aware and Prepare emergency notification system.

The Aware and Prepare website also includes guidance on completing and practicing an emergency escape plan from a home, office, or neighborhood. For more information and to sign up for emergency alerts, visit www.awareandprepare.org.

Earthquake safety tips from the Lompoc Fire Department:

Prepare Home Earthquake Plan

• Choose a safe place in every room--under a sturdy table or desk or against an inside wall where nothing can fall on you.

• Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On at least twice a year:

Drop under a sturdy desk or table, hold on, and protect your eyes by pressing your face against your arm. If there's no table or desk nearby, sit on the floor against an interior wall away from windows, bookcases, or tall furniture that could fall on you.

• Teach children to Drop, Cover and Hold On.

• Choose an out-of-town family contact.

• Consult a professional to learn additional ways you can protect your home, such as bolting the house to its foundation and other structural mitigation techniques.

• Take a first-aid class from your local fire department. Keep your training current.

• Get training in how to use a fire extinguisher from your local fire department.

• Inform babysitters and caregivers of your plan.

Eliminate Hazards

• Bolt bookcases, china cabinets and other tall furniture to wall studs.

• Install strong latches on cupboards.

• Strap the water heater to wall studs.

Prepare Disaster Supplies Kit For Home and Car with

• First aid kit and essential medications, canned food and can opener; at least 3 gallons of water per person; protective clothing; rainwear, and bedding or sleeping bags; battery-powered radio, flashlight and extra batteries; special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members.

• Written instructions for how to turn off gas, electricity and water if advised t do so by authorities. (You'll need a professional to turn natural gas service back on.)

• Keeping essentials, such as a flashlight and sturdy shoes, by your bedside.

Know What to Do When the Shaking Begins

• Drop, Cover and Hold On. Move only a few steps to a nearby safe place. Stay indoors until shaking stops and you're sure it's safe to exit. Stay away from windows. In a high-rise building, expect fire alarms and sprinklers to go off during a quake.

• If you are in bed, hold on and stay there, protecting your head with a pillow.

• If you are outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, and power lines. Drop to the ground.

• If you are in a car, slow down and drive to a clear place (as described above). Stay in the car until the shaking stops.

Identify What to Do After Shaking Stops

• Check yourself for injuries. Protect yourself from further danger by putting on long pants, long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes, and work gloves.

• Check others for injuries. Give first aid for serious injuries.

• Look for and extinguish small fires. Eliminate fire hazards. Turn off gas if you smell gas or think it's leaking. (Only a professional should turn it back on.)

• Listen to radio for instructions.

• Expect aftershocks. Each time you feel one, Drop, Cover and Hold On

• Inspect home for damage. Get everyone out if your home is unsafe.

• Use telephone only to report life-threatening emergencies.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 