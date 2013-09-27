Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:13 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Earwigs Stop the Spartans Under the Lights in Santa Ynez

By Danielle McNally for Dunn School | September 27, 2013 | 7:02 a.m.

Last Friday, Dunn’s football team headed to Santa Ynez to play Orcutt Academy for the first “home” game ever under the lights.

The entire community was eager to see the boys play, especially at a game as special as this one.

Last season, Dunn traveled to Santa Maria to play Orcutt at their homecoming game, and defeated them with only a few minutes left. This game was crucial as the Spartans were looking for revenge and Dunn wanted to defend the record.

The Earwigs stayed in the lead throughout the game until the last five minutes when Orcutt scored a touchdown. With help from senior Khaleeq Sattaar El, Dunn ultimately defeated the Spartans and won the game 52-46 with the crowd chanting, “EARWIG NATION!”

Highlights: Seniors Khaleeq Sattaar El, Jake Eisaguirre and Bryce McKibbin each scored two touchdowns; junior Chandler Hughes ran in one. Freshman Chase Gran entered the game in the fourth quarter as quarterback and threw a touchdown pass to Jake Eisaguirre. Senior Ryan Layton was key in leading the defensive charge in the last few minutes of the game.

The undefeated Earwigs face Thatcher in one of the toughest games of their season this Saturday.

— Danielle McNally is a student at Dunn School.

Dunn football
Quarterback Bryce McKibbin runs in a touchdown. (Danielle McNally photo / Dunn School)

