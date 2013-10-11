East Beach Court to Be Dedicated in Honor of Kathy Gregory, Kathy Hanley

Two of the greatest female beach volleyball players to ever set foot in the sand will be honored with a court dedication at Santa Barbara’s East Beach at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Kathy Gregory and Kathy Hanley, who teamed up to win 12 titles during their careers, will be on hand to see one of the newly renovated beach courts named in their honor.

It will be the second court dedication carried out by the Friends of East Beach Association, which dedicated a court to the late Henry Bergmann in 2011.

Hanley’s playing career lasted from 1975-86 and included 20 wins on the Parks and Recreation and AVP circuits. The former Santa Barbara High and UCSB standout was inducted into the Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame in 1997.

Gregory competed in four different decades (1968-1990) amassing 50 titles. Her longevity as a player is matched by that of her coaching career, as she led the UCSB women’s team for 38 seasons, the last being the Gauchos’ 2012 campaign. She retired fifth all-time on the NCAA Division I wins list and a record of 866-395.

The mission of FOEBA is to draft and execute a long-range plan to ensure that East Beach continues to serve the community as a premier beach volleyball facility in the United States by improving the poles and related equipment at the East Beach volleyball courts. So far, 11 courts have been restored to state-of-the-art stainless steel standards, while funding is still needed for the remaining three permanent courts.

Click here for more information, to donate or to join FOEBA.

— Roger Perry represents the Friends of East Beach Association.