East Beach Grill Owner Hopes to Retain Lease After City of Santa Barbara’s Building Renovations

Francisco Aguilera and supporters hope his track record, American success story will convince City Council to stick with longtime tenant rather pursue fine dining replacement

Francisco Aguilera is up most mornings by 4 a.m., out the door and in the car from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara’s East Beach Grill, a casual eatery with a front-row view of the Pacific Ocean.

If it’s Saturday morning, the restaurant owner is sure to find a group of local architects enjoying breakfast on the outdoor patio.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, folks who regularly walk the beach stop to enjoy an omelet, burger or sandwich — with French fries for a treat.

At a restaurant where there’s more seating outside than inside, Aguilera feels at home. It’s an environment fit for a man who grew up as one of 13 children on his father’s Mexico ranch before moving to Southern California in 1980.

He worked his way through restaurant kitchens before finding himself at East Beach Grill, where he has been since it opened in 1984. He took over as owner eight years ago.

“I just came with a dream to get a better opportunity,” he said.

Aguilera wants to keep that dream alive, but his hopes are contingent upon the City of Santa Barbara.

The city plans to renovate its Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., which houses East Beach Grill and gym facilities and is frequently rented out for events.

Built in 1926, the building will undergo a full-scale renovation that will force the restaurant to close for at least 18 months.

The closure isn’t the problem — Aguilera is in support of expanding the kitchen and dining areas. He worries the City Council will opt to sign a lease with a new tenant, which it will decide in coming months, according to Parks & Recreation director Jill Zachary.

Aguilera said his lease is up Dec. 31, 2017. Work will begin after that time, Zachary said.

Aguilera, whose college-age son and daughter grew up in the restaurant, still marvels at how lucky he was to find this opportunity in the first place. His dad told him to work hard and be honest, so he did.

John Williams, who sold him the East Beach Grill, said he knows luck has nothing to do with it. Williams hired Aguilera 32 years ago when he took over what was then called the Gull’s Nest. He also owns Char West and Great Pacific Ice Cream Co., both on Stearns Wharf.

“This guy is way too good to be doing dishes,” Williams remember thinking, so he trained Aguilera to become a prep cook.

For nine years, Aguilera worked every morning at East Beach Grill, took classes to learn English at Santa Barbara City College in the afternoon and then worked a shift at an Indian restaurant on Upper State Street.

In 2001, Aguilera and his wife, Rita, became U.S. citizens.

He moved into management, and in April 2008 he took over the businesses from Williams, a part-time Idaho resident who started college funds for Aguilera’s kids.

“He watched out for me for 24 years,” Williams said. “We’re more like father and son.”

The pair consider East Beach Grill a family place but have caught wind that some City Council members might want to see fine dining there instead.

Williams hopes they’ll consider Aguilera’s track record, not to mention steady growth and loyal following. He said Aguilera is also good at dealing with the homeless people who bathe and sometimes sleep nearby.

“We know it works,” he said of the restaurant formula. “He’s got such a fan base down here. We’re really enthusiastic about coming back.”

Williams has already invested in two remodels of the restaurant in the 1980s, and Aguilera is willing to pony up $500,000 to see the renovation through.

The Aguileras also regularly donate to the summer Junior Lifeguards program near the building.

“They want a hot dog,” Aguilera said of young participants. “They want an ice cream.”

Aguilera said he hopes to retain many of East Beach Grill’s 22 employees through construction and looks forward to the chance to continue serving visitors and locals alike.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.