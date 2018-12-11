East Beach Volleyball Academy Awards Top Finishers of Season

The East Beach Volleyball Academy crowned five individual youth players as its 2018 Champions of East Beach for earning the most top finishes in the four AVP America beach volleyball tournaments held from September through December.

The winners were Laurie Spieler (Under 12 Girls Division), Chloe Hoffman (U14 girls), Portia Sherman (U16 Girls), Makai Lipson (U16 Boys) and Ford Harman (U14 Boys).

The East Beach Volleyball Academy is run by Katie Spieler and Dana Kabashima.

Here are the results from the final event at East Beach.

U12 Girls

Laurie Spieler/Ella Hais

Annie McDonald/Sonia Mancuso

Margaret Rhew/Sophia Van Ness

U14 Girls

Chloe Hoffman/Gracie Meinzer

Emma Coglizer/Mia Marcillac

U16 Girls

Portia Sherman/Ashley Johnson

Daniella Kensinger/Alexie Epstein

Ava Cole/Taylor Wilson

U18 Girls

Avalon Gagnon/Sydney Irwin

U14 Boys

Will Harman/Ford Harmon

Jack Wilson/Hansen Streeter

Thomas Couvillion/Kincade Avery

U16 Boys

Makai Lipson/Matthew Suh

Tzevon Lovejoy-Hall/Tully Knoles