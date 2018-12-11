East Beach Volleyball Academy Awards Top Finishers of Season

The East Beach Volleyball Academy crowned five individual youth players as its 2018 Champions of East Beach for earning the most top finishes in the four AVP America beach volleyball tournaments held from September through December.
The winners were Laurie Spieler (Under 12 Girls Division), Chloe Hoffman (U14 girls), Portia Sherman (U16 Girls), Makai Lipson (U16 Boys) and Ford Harman (U14 Boys).
The East Beach Volleyball Academy is run by Katie Spieler and Dana Kabashima.
Here are the results from the final event at East Beach.
U12 Girls
Laurie Spieler/Ella Hais
Annie McDonald/Sonia Mancuso
Margaret Rhew/Sophia Van Ness
U14 Girls
Chloe Hoffman/Gracie Meinzer
Emma Coglizer/Mia Marcillac
U16 Girls
Portia Sherman/Ashley Johnson
Daniella Kensinger/Alexie Epstein
Ava Cole/Taylor Wilson
U18 Girls
Avalon Gagnon/Sydney Irwin
U14 Boys
Will Harman/Ford Harmon
Jack Wilson/Hansen Streeter
Thomas Couvillion/Kincade Avery
U16 Boys
Makai Lipson/Matthew Suh
Tzevon Lovejoy-Hall/Tully Knoles