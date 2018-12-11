Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, December 11 , 2018, 4:26 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

East Beach Volleyball Academy Awards Top Finishers of Season

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 11, 2018 | 7:15 a.m.

The East Beach Volleyball Academy crowned five individual youth players as its 2018 Champions of East Beach for earning the most top finishes in the four AVP America beach volleyball tournaments held from September through December.

The winners were Laurie Spieler (Under 12 Girls Division), Chloe Hoffman (U14 girls), Portia Sherman (U16 Girls), Makai Lipson (U16 Boys) and Ford Harman (U14 Boys).

The East Beach Volleyball Academy is run by Katie Spieler and Dana Kabashima.

Here are the results from the final event at East Beach.

U12 Girls

Laurie Spieler/Ella Hais
Annie McDonald/Sonia Mancuso
Margaret Rhew/Sophia Van Ness

U14 Girls

Chloe Hoffman/Gracie Meinzer
Emma Coglizer/Mia Marcillac

U16 Girls

Portia Sherman/Ashley Johnson
Daniella Kensinger/Alexie Epstein
Ava Cole/Taylor Wilson

U18 Girls

Avalon Gagnon/Sydney Irwin

U14 Boys

Will Harman/Ford Harmon
Jack Wilson/Hansen Streeter
Thomas Couvillion/Kincade Avery

U16 Boys

Makai Lipson/Matthew Suh
Tzevon Lovejoy-Hall/Tully Knoles

Laurie Spieler Click to view larger
Laurie Spieler, U12 champion.
Chloe Hoffman, U14 champion. Click to view larger
Chloe Hoffman, U14 champion.
Portia Sherman, U16 champion. Click to view larger
Portia Sherman, U16 champion.
Makai Lipson Click to view larger
Makai Lipson, U16 boys champion.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 