East Beach Volleyball Tournament Season Opens With Men’s Open on May 5

The first California Beach Volleyball Association Tournament of the season will be a men's open doubles event on Saturday, May 5 at East Beach.

The top-10 men's teams will receive points toward at $10,000 in prize money awarded at the end of the CBVA season. The same goes for the top 10 women's players in the open division. The No. 1 spot receives $2,000.

In addition to the men's open on May 5, there will be a women's B division tournament.

Pre-registration is done online at www.cbva.com.

Walk-up registration will be accepted only if events are not full.

The other CBVA adult tournaments scheduled for the summer year:

Saturday, May 19: Men’s B and Women’s AA

Saturday, June 2: Men’s A and Women’s A

Saturday, June 30: Michelob Men’s Open

Sunday, July 1: Michelob Women’s Open

Saturday, July 21: Men’s AA and Women’s B







