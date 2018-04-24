East Beach Volleyball Tournament Season Opens With Men’s Open on May 5

The first California Beach Volleyball Association Tournament of the season will be a men's open doubles event on Saturday, May 5 at East Beach.
The top-10 men's teams will receive points toward at $10,000 in prize money awarded at the end of the CBVA season. The same goes for the top 10 women's players in the open division. The No. 1 spot receives $2,000.
In addition to the men's open on May 5, there will be a women's B division tournament.
Pre-registration is done online at www.cbva.com.
Walk-up registration will be accepted only if events are not full.
The other CBVA adult tournaments scheduled for the summer year:
Saturday, May 19: Men’s B and Women’s AA
Saturday, June 2: Men’s A and Women’s A
Saturday, June 30: Michelob Men’s Open
Sunday, July 1: Michelob Women’s Open
Saturday, July 21: Men’s AA and Women’s B