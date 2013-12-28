Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Porsche Wreck Closes Second Stretch of East Valley Road in Montecito

High-speed crash takes out power pole, damages five oak trees near Stonehouse Lane but driver apparently flees the scene about a mile from Friday collision near Park Lane

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | December 28, 2013 | 5:02 p.m.

Residents of eastern Montecito were navigating around two closures on East Valley Road on Saturday after separate traffic collisions took out high-voltage power poles.

East Valley Road, officially Highway 192, was closed between Glen Oaks Drive and Park Lane east of Knowlwood Tennis Club and between Sheffield Drive and Stonehouse Lane. Southern California Edison crews are working at both locations to replace equipment damaged in the wrecks, and to restore electrical and telephone service for nearby homes.

The Glen Oaks-Park stretch of roadway was open to traffic Sunday but the Sheffield-Stonehouse portion could be closed for as long as three days, officials say.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, a Porsche Cayenne traveling westbound at a high rate of speed lost control after crossing the Romero Creek bridge in the 2200 block of East Valley Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the site to find the car on its side, with significant front-end damage and its airbags deployed. What they didn’t find, however, was a driver or any occupants, said Dave Andreas, a department spokesman.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash Saturday, and searching for the driver, who apparently fled the scene.

A wrecked minivan is removed from the scene of a Friday crash on East Valley Road near Park Lane. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (Urban Hikers photo)
A wrecked minivan is removed from the scene of a Friday crash on East Valley Road near Park Lane. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (Urban Hikers photo)

Road damage stretched back 300 feet from where the Porsche came to a stop just west of Stonehouse Lane, and debris was scattered along both sides of the street. The vehicle struck at least five large oak trees and splintered an Edison power pole.

The crash site is in the vicinity of a deadly 2012 car-surfing incident that killed one woman and seriously injured another.

About a mile to the west, meanwhile, East Valley Road between Glen Oaks and Park was reopened Sunday, two days after it was closed after a minivan slammed into a power pole Friday afternoon. The driver — Sharon Clark, 70, of Santa Barbara — was not injured in the wreck but CHP Officer Kevin Taulbee said she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Three dogs in the minivan were taken by Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

During the closures, East Valley Road residents east of Sheffield Drive will only be able to access their properties by way of Ortega Ridge Road. Residents east of Park Lane will also have to use Sheffield Drive to get to and from their homes.

Click here for updated Caltrans information about the road closure, or call the Caltrans hotline at 800.427.7623.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 