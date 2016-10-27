Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

East/West Musical Fusion to Debut in Santa Barbara

By Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center | October 27, 2016 | 9:43 a.m.

Delhi 2 Dublin’s sound started as an electronic fusion between bhangra beats and Celtic fiddle and has grown into anything from dub reggae to breakbeats to just straight up happy dance music, mesmerizing crowds at many of the top festivals across the world.

D2D plays a fusion of bhangra, electronic, funk, dub reggae, hip hop, Celtic music and more. The group is bringing its talents to perform at the UCSB MultiCultural Center at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Ticket prices are $15 for general admission, $5 for UCSB students and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2avmqIN

Formed in Vancouver, Canada, Delhi 2 Dublin is an exhilarating hybrid live electronic act.

Famous for their energy onstage, the five member crew has played more than 100 shows a year for the last decade at festivals like Electric Forest (USA), Woodford Folk (Australia) and Bali Spirit Festival (Indonesia).

Connecting roots to future, D2D features a heavy electronic backbone with live traditional Indian instruments (dhol, tabla), fiddle, electric guitar, and the stunning punjabi-english vocals of frontman Sanjay Seran.

The new album, "We're All Desi," sees the notorious genre-smashers continue to evolve into fresh sonic territory. See more about the music group at http://www.delhi2dublin.com/

For more about the MultiCultural Center visit www.mcc.sa.ucsb.edu.

— Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center.

