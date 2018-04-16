St. Mark’s-in-the Valley Sets Easter Services

Members of the public are invited to celebrate Holy Week and Easter at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. Following is the schedule of the church’s Holy Week and Easter services and activities:

» Sunday, April 9 — Palm Sunday. Services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the blessing and distribution of palms at all services.

» Thursday, April 13 — Maundy Thursday. A simple supper for all will be served at 6 p.m. in Stacy Hall, preceding the Liturgy of the Day at 7 p.m. Service includes the washing of feet or hands, for those who wish, and also recalls Christ’s institution of the sacrament of communion.

» Friday, April 14 — Good Friday

The Liturgy of the Day is at 7 pm and features communion from the reserved sacrament. Good Friday is a solemn service in commemoration of Christ’s death on the cross.



» Saturday, April 15 — Easter Vigil. The Great Vigil of Easter at 8 p.m. and features the liturgy of the new fire, blessing of Paschal candle, the great Alleluia, and the first Eucharist of Easter. Complimentary reception offering local wines, soft drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts follows service.



» Sunday, April 16 — Easter Day. Easter Festival Eucharist with special music and choir will be offered during two services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Reception with complimentary refreshments and conversation after each service.

The church will be decorated with floral displays created by members of St. Mark’s Altar Guild and other members.

St. Mark's practices a spacious Christianity and serves as the Santa Ynez Valley's community, music, arts and welcome center. All may enjoy open doors all day, every day, an outdoor courtyard and labyrinth 24/7 for rest, prayer and meditation.

For more information, visit www.smitv.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley.