Easter Dawns on Santa Barbara to Delight of Faithful

A day earlier, dozens of children and their parents turned out at La Mesa Park for a Holy Week celebration among the various Free Methodist congregations and the church’s Cliff Drive Care Center . The day’s activities featured singing, egg coloring and drawing, a picnic, an Easter egg hunt and lots of family fellowship.

In all, more than 900 people attended Free Methodist’s three English-language services and one Spanish-language service Sunday.

"We had the moon, dolphins and rising sun to help celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord!" said the Rev. Denny Wayman, pastor of Free Methodist, 1435 Cliff Drive.

