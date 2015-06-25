Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Easter Moorman Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care as Director of Marketing

By Amy Bernstein for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | June 25, 2015 | 3:18 p.m.

Moorman
Easter Moorman

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce the hiring of Easter Moorman as director of marketing.

Moorman has more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications and marketing management.

Prior to joining VNHC, Moorman served as spokeswoman and marketing and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for more than 10 years.

During her time at the museum, Moorman restructured the marketing communications strategies, established long-term media sponsorships, directed a successful public affairs campaign for the Museum’s Master Plan, rebranded the museum’s Santa Barbara Wine Festival, and managed media relations earning features in local, regional and national media outlets.

Prior to the museum, Moorman was the marketing manager at Sansum-Santa Barbara Medical Foundation Clinic (now known as Sansum Clinic) where she was integral in managing the communications during the merger of the two clinics; and she was an account executive for DAVIES overseeing clients in the educational, financial, cultural and health-care industries.

“Easter brings a diverse skill set with a successful record of marketing and public relations experience,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “Combined with her strategic vision and collaborative spirit, Easter will be an asset for VNHC as we continue to provide important and much-needed programs and services for the communities we serve.”

Moorman also previously served as PTO vice president of communications at Washington Elementary School and was the parent board chair of the Santa Barbara High School Cheer Team. She graduated from Westmont College with degrees in biology and business and economics, and she lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and two children.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

