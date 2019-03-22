Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 22 , 2019, 10:30 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Easter Relays Features Some Top Throwers, Jumpers, Sprinters in State

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2019 | 7:25 p.m.

It will be good idea to keep an eye on the field events at the 81st Santa Barbara Easter Relays on Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

That’s where some of the best prep track & field athletes in the state will be competing.

Beau Allen of San Marcos is a 7-foot high jumper — the first in county history — and holds the  No. 1 mark in the state. The Easter Relays record is 7-4 by Jeremy Fisher of Camarillo.

Allen’s top competition figures to come from Ryan Bentley of Orange Lutheran, who is tied for 8th with leap of 6-6.

Allen’s teammate Jaydn Mata is sidelined with a leg injury.

Bakersfield’s Liberty brings the state’s leading shot putter in Daniel Viveros. He has a season-best throw of 66-1.50 and also holds the fourth-best discus mark of 181-4. Carlos Aviles of Ventura is No. 3 in shot put (62-0) and is fifth in the discus (180-10).

The Liberty girls have one of the state’s top throwers in Faith Bender. She has the No. 2 discus throw at 154-4 and the third-best shot of 46-8. Right behind her in the shot is Shayann Franklin of Golden Valley with a best of 46-05. Bella Rigby is seventh in the state in the discus at 145-2.

On the track, Liberty’s Reese Renz has the third-fastest girls 100 hurdles time (14.44) and fifth-fastest time in the 300 hurdles (44.25).

The girls 100 will feature two of the state’s sprinters: Arissa Thompson of Oxnard (11.98) and Rayann Booker of Righetti (12.05). They have the No. 7 and  9 fastest times in the state.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 