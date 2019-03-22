Easter Relays Features Some Top Throwers, Jumpers, Sprinters in State

Track & Field

It will be good idea to keep an eye on the field events at the 81st Santa Barbara Easter Relays on Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

That’s where some of the best prep track & field athletes in the state will be competing.

Beau Allen of San Marcos is a 7-foot high jumper — the first in county history — and holds the No. 1 mark in the state. The Easter Relays record is 7-4 by Jeremy Fisher of Camarillo.

Allen’s top competition figures to come from Ryan Bentley of Orange Lutheran, who is tied for 8th with leap of 6-6.

Allen’s teammate Jaydn Mata is sidelined with a leg injury.

Bakersfield’s Liberty brings the state’s leading shot putter in Daniel Viveros. He has a season-best throw of 66-1.50 and also holds the fourth-best discus mark of 181-4. Carlos Aviles of Ventura is No. 3 in shot put (62-0) and is fifth in the discus (180-10).

The Liberty girls have one of the state’s top throwers in Faith Bender. She has the No. 2 discus throw at 154-4 and the third-best shot of 46-8. Right behind her in the shot is Shayann Franklin of Golden Valley with a best of 46-05. Bella Rigby is seventh in the state in the discus at 145-2.

On the track, Liberty’s Reese Renz has the third-fastest girls 100 hurdles time (14.44) and fifth-fastest time in the 300 hurdles (44.25).

The girls 100 will feature two of the state’s sprinters: Arissa Thompson of Oxnard (11.98) and Rayann Booker of Righetti (12.05). They have the No. 7 and 9 fastest times in the state.