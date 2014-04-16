Community Invited to Celebrate Easter with Reality Santa Barbara

The community is invited to celebrate Easter with Reality Santa Barbara, at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. this Sunday, April 20 in the Santa Barbara High School Theatre, 700 E. Anapamu St.

There will be a message from Pastor Chris Lazo, musical worship, a free tri-tip barbecue, and fun and games for the whole family.

The free barbecue will follow each gathering, and there will be kids jumpers and lawn games.

Handicap seating will be available.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.684.5247.