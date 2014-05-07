Ed Easton Leaving Goleta City Council on May 21

Goleta City Councilman Ed Easton will resign his post May 21, when he closes escrow on the sale of his Old Town home.

Easton and his wife bought a house just outside the city limits, which means he can no longer serve on the City Council.

His last meeting will be May 20, he said in a letter to the interim city manager and fellow council members.

“I will be sad to leave the city,” he wrote. “Serving Goleta since its beginning, on the Old Town Project Advisory Committee, the Design Review Board, the Planning Commission, as mayor in 2012 and a council member for 5½ years, I feel considerable ownership.”

The council approved a replacement process at Tuesday's meeting, which is when Easton handed out his letter.

Once he officially resigns, Goleta will start a 20-day application period. After interviews and public comment, council members will appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

There’s a good chance the city will only have one meeting, on June 3, missing a council member, City Attorney Tim Giles said.

Easton was re-elected in 2012, so his replacement will serve through the end of 2016.

