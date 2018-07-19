Thursday, July 19 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

41-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Housing Project Inches Closer to Final Approval

By Dhiraj Nallapaneni, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews

 | July 19, 2018 | 1:22 p.m.

A 41-unit residential development moved closer to final approval this week at the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review. 

This week’s meeting was the 11th review of the proposed project at 835 E. Canon Perdido St. 

The ABR unanimously approved a motion to put the project on the consent agenda for next week, while asking developers to change a few details on balconies and other items. 

Though the board did decide to make some changes and suggestions, the members were mostly supportive of the plan.

“You’re almost there,” members of the board were heard saying to the project’s applicants following the vote. 

Originally, the proposed building was 50 units with the architectural style being Art Deco rather than Spanish Mediterranean. Redesigns were made following complaints from the public and suggestions from the ABR. 

The development is being built under Santa Barbara’s Average Unit-Sized Density Initiative Program, which is intended to increase the amount of rental housing stock in the city. 

ABR members noted that if any changes are made to the project in the future, it would have to come back for a review after final approval. ​

Noozhawk intern Dhiraj Nallapaneni can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz.

