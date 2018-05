Eastside ‘Chase’ Ends in DUI Arrest

In the 400 block of East Yanonali Street, Gonzalez stopped his vehicle and got out but reportedly failed to comply with officers’ orders and was subdued with a taser gun. He was arrested on charges of felony evading, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a police statement, Gonzalez was first hailed by a bike patrol officer at the intersection of State and Haley streets for running a red light. Instead of pulling over, police said, Gonzalez accelerated his Chevy pickup and ran another red light in an attempt to evade the officer. Gonzalez was tracked down in the 300 block of East Haley Street by officers in a patrol car, but he allegedly continued to accelerate and slow down, and run more red lights.

