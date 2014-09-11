Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:17 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Eastside Library to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By Marivel Zambrano-Esparza for the Eastside Library | September 11, 2014 | 5:34 p.m.

The Eastside branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with music, crafts and a photo display of Hispanics on the Central Coast from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Vientos
The ensemble Vientos del Sur will perform next Wednesday at the Eastside Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. (Santa Barbara Public Library System photo)

The event will include a musical performance by the ensemble Vientos del Sur at 3:30 p.m.

The public is invited to enjoy the celebration. The Eastside Library is located at 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara.

An exhibit of historical photographs, titled “Central Coast Hispanics — 300 Years of History,” is at the Eastside Library until Oct. 15 to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The photos are on loan from the Black Gold Cooperative Library System’s historical photo collection, and appear in its 1992 publication of the same title.

The photos depict the contributions of Hispanic people to life of the community in the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura. Several of the historical photos are available for viewing at the Online Archive of California.

The Library of Congress notes that Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. The observance started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to a month-long period.

The date Sept. 15  is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Marivel Zambrano-Esparza is a supervisor for the Eastside Library.

 
