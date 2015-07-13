Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Eastside Residents Protest Santa Barbara Fish Market Warehouse for Odor, Noise Issues

City officials tell the business to cease seafood-processing operations at its Quarantina Street facility due to zoning violations

Eastside residents have protested the Santa Barbara Fish Market’s use of a warehouse at 528 N. Quarantina St. The city attorney has sent the business a letter requesting a cease of all seafood processing at the site due to zoning violations.
Eastside residents have protested the Santa Barbara Fish Market’s use of a warehouse at 528 N. Quarantina St. The city attorney has sent the business a letter requesting a cease of all seafood processing at the site due to zoning violations. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 13, 2015 | 7:46 p.m.

A group of Eastside residents gathered Monday afternoon inside a downtown Santa Barbara city planning office, frustrated and at a loss for what else to do.

The business owners and locals living on Cota Street and Bond Avenue were worried about constant noise, traffic and a fishy odor coming from the Santa Barbara Fish Market warehouse at 528 N. Quarantina St.

A meeting wasn’t scheduled, but Dave Blunk and Abbey Fregosa weren’t sure how else to get a meeting with city officials, since emails and phone calls didn’t seem to work, they told Noozhawk

The issue was one of zoning, they alleged, which was why they planned to hire a local attorney to help iron out concerns that have been stewing for a year — since the warehouse opened right behind the fence in Blunk’s yard.

That wasn’t necessary, as they found out.

The Santa Barbara City Attorney’s office coincidentally sent Santa Barbara Fish Market a letter last Friday, asking the business to cease all seafood processing at the site because it was a violation of the city’s zoning code.

The half dozen locals present at Monday's meeting — ready to argue their case with a bucket full of dead fish in tow — rejoiced at the news.

“That’s all we’re asking — enforcement of what’s on the books,” Blunk told Noozhawk.

“We feel that the business has been allowed to be placed in a zone that it shouldn’t be. We’re just tired of the nuisances. As you can imagine, living next to smelly fish is not fun. The noise that drives me nuts is refrigeration units that run pretty much full time.

“We shouldn’t have to be in this position.”

In the letter, city attorney Ariel Calonne informed fish market owner Brian Colgate that his office received a zoning complaint about his business operations in January.

Eastside resident Dave Blunk brought a bucket of smelly dead fish into City of Santa Barbara planning offices on Garden Street on Monday afternoon, armed with a half-dozen other residents who protested the Santa Barbara Fish Market's warehouse. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

While food product manufacturing is allowed in that particular commercial zone, which is surrounded by a residential area, seafood processing is not.

“That distinction is important in interpreting the code,” Calonne told Noozhawk.

The fish market was not given a set deadline to discontinue seafood processing, said Calonne, who is waiting for a response from Colgate or his attorney for next steps.

Santa Barbara Fish Market has been in town more than 10 years and operates out of 117 Harbor Way, where it sells locally harvested seafood products and fish from around the world.

Colgate could not be reached for comment.

The city says the Santa Barbara Fish Market is using the warehouse to receive, process and package fresh seafood products.

City planner Renee Brooke and community development director George Buell sat down Monday with concerned Eastside residents and City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, who was contacted by a resident and was there to observe and see if she could help.

Planners gave them the news and explained the fish market would be allowed an undetermined amount of time to cease operations or bring its use in line with zoning rules. 

Brooke wasn’t sure if there would be fines levied because of the violation.

“Will we be involved in that process?” Fregosa said, indicating a desire to more directly communicate with city staff. 

Other neighbors shared horror stories of sealing themselves in warm homes to keep the fishy smell from entering through open windows.

Blunk, who has lived in his Cota Street home for three years, said people couldn’t even invite guests over because of the overwhelming odor, citing a loud and disruptive truck entrance on Bond Avenue.

“Thank you, Renee,” Blunk said at the end of the meeting. “We appreciate the good news.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 