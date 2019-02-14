Easy Lift, Girl Scouts Deliver Sweet Rides to Passengers on Valentine’s Day

Passengers riding in Easy Lift vans got a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day when Easy Lift drivers gave out more than 300 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to riders.

Easy Lift partnered with local Girl Scout Troop 55504 to secure the cookies as a sign of appreciation for local residents who use the nonprofit’s services.

“Who doesn’t love Girl Scout Cookies? And we at Easy Lift love the people who use our services,” said Ernesto Paredes, executive director of Easy Lift Transportation.

“It’s a perfect match: Remind passengers that Easy Lift and their community care about them, and support girls in their learning and entrepreneurial experiences,” Paredes sais.

“I love Girl Scout Cookies,” said Sharon Teel, an Easy Lift passenger. “This is so nice of them. It is just another example of the many ways Easy Lift helps me stay connected and active in the community.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. All net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and troops. Proceeds fund troop activities, special projects and trips, and troop donations to worthy causes.

Cookie sales continue through March 10.

“It’s hard work, but it’s exciting and fun. We learn a lot about team work and how to run a business,” said Ruby Romo, a Girl Scout from Troop 55504.

Each year, Easy Lift schedules more than 90,000 rides some 3,000 Santa Barbara area passengers who use the service to access a variety of services, programs and resources, from medical appointments to work, school, grocery shopping, church, recreation and entertainment.

More information about Girl Scouts is at https://www.girlscoutsccc.org/.

— Ernesto Paredes for Easy Lift Transportation.