Easy Lift to Provide Free Transportation to Polls on Election Day

Easy Lift will provide free transportation to individuals who need accessible transportation to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 8.

To make reservations, call 681-1181 from 8 a.m-noon and 1-5 p.m. Reservations will close at 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Transportation will be provided as available.

This service is available through a county initiative to ensure equal access to individuals with disabilities and frail seniors.

For more information regarding voter assistance such as curbside voting and the accessible voting system, AutoMARK, contact Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters at 1-800-SBC-VOTE.

To learn more about Easy Lift and the services offered, visit www.easylift.org.

— Adriana Marroquin for Easy Lift.