Easy Lift Transportation Names Board President

Easy Lift Transportation has named Eric Miller president of its board of directors for 2018. Miller has served on the board of Easy Lift Transportation for nearly 11 years.

Miller's passion to help the senior population extends beyond this paratransit nonprofit. For 25 years, he has worked in financial services with goal of serving the elderly population through wealth management and lending.

Currently, he works at American Advisors Group, specializing in home equity conversion mortgage solutions.

Originally from New England, Miller moved to Santa Barbara 21 years ago. Alongside his wife Laura Nixon Miller and their two children Evyn, 10, and Cannon, 6, Miller has become an active member in the community.

Other Easy Lift Transportation Board officers named are:

Secretary David Johnson, the former Public Works director for Santa Barbara; interim treasurer, Roy McLaughlin, manager and treasurer, Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union; Matt Dentinger, an attorney with Yardi Systems; Mac Johnson, the owner of Home Instead Senior Care.

Bob Gray, who is retired from the Santa Barbara School District; and Craig McClenllan, a remote engineer with CIO Solutions. Ernesto Paredes continues to serve as the executive director of Easy Lift Transportation.

Easy Lift Transportation is a nonprofit that provides specialized transportation throughout Santa Barbara County to those with physical or cognitive impairments. Learn more at www.easylift.org or call 681-1181.



