Easy Lift Transportation Selected as Carpinteria 2016 Community Partner

Carpinteria, where 200 residents are registered with Easy Lift and use its specialized transportation services for thousands of trips to and from the city annually, has named Easy Lift Transportation its spring 2016 Community Partner.

“Our intent is to provide safe, reliable and accessible transportation every day, and we do it with the heart. This recognition is so meaningful to us because we do this day in and day out, and it’s not often transportation gets recognized,” said Ernesto Paredes, executive director of Easy Lift Transportation.

The City of Carpinteria is the first municipality to publicly recognize Easy Lift for its services.

“I recognize and appreciate Easy Lift’s dedicated service in providing transportation for people with limited mobility for more than 35 years, allowing them to be self-reliant, empowered and social,” said Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty. “The City of Carpinteria loves and thanks Easy Lift Transportation and congratulates them on receiving a well-deserved spring 2016 City of Carpinteria Outstanding Community Partner Award.”

Though Easy Lift’s service area has always extended from Winchester Canyon in Goleta to Carpinteria, recent months have seen more activity than usual. Easy Lift recently provided transportation to residents affected by the temporary closure of the Carpinteria Creek biking and walking path during a sewer line replacement project by the Carpinteria Sanitary District.

Easy Lift also partnered with Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness to serve people experiencing homelessness by providing transportation from overnight warming centers, including the center in Carpinteria, to the daytime center at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

As a part of its Children’s Accessible Transportation program, Easy Lift transports children to summer programs held at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and at the Main School campus of the Carpinteria Children’s Project.

Additionally, Easy Lift vans have assisted triathletes with transportation for support and gear during the annual Carpinteria Triathlon held at Carpinteria State Beach.

Easy Lift is extremely thankful to the City of Carpinteria for its recognition and initiative to work with community partners to ensure access to all of their community members.

For more information about Easy Lift, visit easylift.org, call 805.681.1181 or email [email protected].

— Adriana Morroquin is the operations coordinator at Easy Lift Transportation.