Easy Lift Transportation Sells Last Adopt-a-Van Sponsorship to LivHOME

Easy Lift Transportation is pleased to announce that 100 percent of its vehicles have been sponsored through its Adopt-a-Van program. The most recent adoptee, LivHOME of Santa Barbara, brings the total annual revenue raised from this program to $60,000.

“We are so pleased to support Easy Lift Transportation and the wonderful service they provide to our community,” said Bonnie Craig, LivHOME area director. “LivHOME is proud to be a sponsor and showcase our message of providing excellence in home-care services by giving our seniors the opportunity to remain independent longer.”

“Easy Lift knows well the value of helping seniors stay healthy, happy and independent in their homes,” said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift executive director. “As a result, LivHOME sponsorship is a welcome addition to our Adopt-a-Van program. I am very pleased to welcome them as our newest sponsor.”

LivHOME was founded in 1999 with a singular mission of improving the elder care experience. While home-care agencies provide similar services, LivHOME is unique in the industry because it provides care managers. These care managers are credentialed experts in senior care with a specialty in social work, nursing or mental health who provide a higher level of care for their clients.

In addition, all LivHOME caregivers are highly trained and qualified employees who are supervised by the care manager to maintain and enhance the in-home care experience. With the professional guidance and oversight of its care managers, LivHOME significantly improves the home care experience — one client and one family at a time.

Established more than 30 years ago with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence whose mission is fulfill the community’s need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services. Easy Lift has 30 vehicles in its fleet and is operated by a professional team that keeps up with the expanding needs of elderly, disabled and disadvantaged passengers. Last year, Easy Lift scheduled over 74,492 rides for 1,873 passengers through their Dial-a-Ride program.

In addition to Dial-a-Ride, Easy Lift’s popular and expanding Children’s Accessible Transportation program provides complimentary transportation to youth and teen programs that are financially unable to provide their own transportation. Last year, CAT provided over 8,000 rides to the less advantaged children of our community via 20 nonprofit organizations such as Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, and Storyteller Children’s Center.

In a similar fashion, the Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation program collaborates with senior-serving agencies to provide grouped rides so over 1,500 seniors can access life-enrichment programs and services.

For more information about Easy Lift, click here or call 805.845.8963. To learn more about LivHOME’s professionally led senior care services in Santa Barbara, call 805.687.8766.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.