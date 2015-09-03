Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Easy Lift Transportation’s Freedom Circle Campaign Turns Three

Easy Lift Freedom Circle supporters (Easy Lift photo)
By Adriana Marroquin for Easy Lift Transportation | September 3, 2015 | 2:55 p.m.

Three years ago, many community leaders came together to launch Easy Lift Transportation’s Freedom Circle campaign.

Now in its third year, the campaign’s annual focus remains to raise both awareness about Easy Lift’s vital service to Santa Barbara as well as funds to support its mission.

The organization invites the community to join the Freedom Circle by making an annual donation of any amount and to become part of the family of individual, “every day” supporters.

“The community truly is Easy Lift’s lifeline. It is with generous donations that we are able to go above and beyond to provide additional services where needed,” stated Associate Director Nicole Campos in response to the dramatic ridership increase seen last fiscal year, when the number of new clients jumped from an average 450 to over 700 passengers.

This spike has been attributed to the new opportunities for access to health care with the passage of the Affordable Care Act. 

Easy Lift passengers utilize the minimal fare structure ($3.50 per ride) to reach medical clinics, nutrition sites, the grocery store, their place of employment and meeting places with family and friends.  

As Easy Lift heads into its 37th year, it counts on the community's support to deliver nearly 100,000 rides to essential services throughout south Santa Barbara County.

Please join the Freedom Circle today!   

For more information please contact Easy Lift Transportation’s Operations Coordinator, Adriana Marroquin, at [email protected] or 805.845.8963.

— Adriana Marroquin represents Easy Lift Transportation.

 
