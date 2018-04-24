Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:41 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Easy Lift Welcomes Cottage Health System as New Adopt-a-Van Sponsor

By Melinda Johansson for Easy Lift Transportation | June 24, 2013 | 11:45 a.m.

Because providing superior health care is at the heart of Cottage Health System’s mission, teaming up with Easy Lift Transportation as an Adopt-a-Van sponsor was an easy decision. After all, Easy Lift vans are frequent daily visitors to Cottage’s South Coast facilities, helping transport patients home or to other care facilities.

“We are proud to support Easy Lift and its community efforts,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System. “At the hospitals we see every day how valued this nonprofit organization is in helping our community access vital services such as medical appointments.”

Easy Lift Executive Director Ernesto Paredes was thrilled to learn of the sponsorship.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to welcome Cottage Health System as an Adopt-a-Van partner,” Paredes said. “Their incredible commitment to our community’s health is a perfect match with Easy Lift’s work because we are both integral components of the health-care system in our area.”

Cottage Health System started in 1888 when a group of Santa Barbara women recognized it was time for the growing community to have a hospital — a nonprofit facility dedicated to the well-being and good health of all residents, regardless of one’s ability to pay.

Today, 122 years later, Cottage Health System is the single nonprofit provider of acute hospital care in the greater Santa Barbara region. Every day it touches thousands of lives in many different ways, resolute in its mission to put patients first.

Established more than 30 years ago with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence whose mission is fulfill the community’s need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services.

Easy Lift now has 30 vehicles in its fleet and is operated by a professional team that keeps up with the expanding needs of elderly, disabled and disadvantaged passengers. Last year, Easy Lift scheduled more than 74,490 rides for 1,873 passengers through its Dial-a-Ride program, which operates 15 to 18 hours per day, 363 days per year.

Easy Lift’s Children’s Accessible Transportation (CAT) program collaborates with twenty youth charities and provides over 8,000 rides to the community’s children each year. Its Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation (GGAT) program collaborates with senior-serving agencies beyond their Dial-a-Ride service, and provided 1,664 seniors with access to life-enrichment programs and services.

For more information on the Adopt-a-Van program and additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Melinda Johansson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.8963.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.

