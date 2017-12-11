Easy Ways to Keep Holiday Eating in Check

For many Americans, December is a season of high-calorie eating. The trick this time of year is to enjoy the goodies without packing on extra pounds.

“If you try to ignore a craving, it only gets worse,” said Stacey Bailey, a registered dietitian with Cottage Health. “Pick one or two of your favorite holiday treats and allow yourself to have a small serving. That way you won’t feel deprived.”

Here are some additional tips for preparing healthier holiday recipes:

»Substitute bananas and applesauce for some of the fat in a recipe (¼ to ½). The taste will likely not change and you will save some calories.

» Use natural sweeteners such as dates, carrots or beets to cut down on sugar. Or try cutting back on the sugar and adding spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg to make up for some of the flavor.

» Always have some berries as a side with your dessert or make a dessert with fruit, such as a crisp or cobbler. They’re naturally filling and will reduce the amount of sweets you eat.