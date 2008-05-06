Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Eat, Drink and Mingle at SYVVA’s Spring Mixer

The free visitors association event will feature wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

By Laura Kath | May 6, 2008 | 9:21 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association will hold its annual Spring Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Storybook Inn & Bacchus Restaurant, 409 First St. in Solvang.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Current members, prospective members and their guests can learn how SYVVA, a nonprofit organization formed in 2001, conducts marketing activities promoting year-round tourism in the Santa Ynez Valley communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.

All are invited to network, enjoy wine tasting, sample hors d’oeuvres and participate in a silent auction fundraiser for SYVVA. Items range from wines to dinner certificates to gift baskets and more. All funds raised will be used to benefit SYVVA marketing and advertising programs.

Please RSVP to executive director Mary Harris at [email protected] or by calling 805.686.0053. Click here for more information on the Spring Mixer and all SYVVA activities.

Tours of the Storybook Inn will be offered by owner/innkeeper Brigitte Guehr — showcasing 10 romantic guest rooms individually decorated and themed after Hans Christian Andersen stories, such as The Little Mermaid and Thumbelina. All rooms feature distinctive antiques, fireplaces, luxurious featherbeds and down duvets, private bathrooms, cable TV, and superior amenities; some have Jacuzzi tubs. Storybook Inn guests are treated to a delicious breakfast, which often includes traditional Danish aebleskiver, wine and appetizers in the afternoon, and tea and treats in the evening. Click here for more information.

The Bacchus Restaurant at the Storybook Inn offers an intimate setting for gourmet wine country cuisine for dinner Friday through Sunday. The three-course prix fixe menu features the finest fresh local ingredients accompanied by a select local wine list. Click here for more information.

SYVVA membership benefits include a dynamic volunteer board and executive staff leadership; a media relations/publicist; an interactive, searchable Web site attracting a monthly average of more than 12,000 unique visitors; E-scapes quarterly events newsletter; an annual 48-page Visitors Guide (80,000 printed); travel trade show participation; annual business expo; and networking meetings and events.

Laura Kath is a Mariah Marketing publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 