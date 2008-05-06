Eat, Drink and Mingle at SYVVA’s Spring Mixer

The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association will hold its annual Spring Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Storybook Inn & Bacchus Restaurant, 409 First St. in Solvang.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Current members, prospective members and their guests can learn how SYVVA, a nonprofit organization formed in 2001, conducts marketing activities promoting year-round tourism in the Santa Ynez Valley communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.

All are invited to network, enjoy wine tasting, sample hors d’oeuvres and participate in a silent auction fundraiser for SYVVA. Items range from wines to dinner certificates to gift baskets and more. All funds raised will be used to benefit SYVVA marketing and advertising programs.

Please RSVP to executive director Mary Harris at [email protected] or by calling 805.686.0053. Click here for more information on the Spring Mixer and all SYVVA activities.

Tours of the Storybook Inn will be offered by owner/innkeeper Brigitte Guehr — showcasing 10 romantic guest rooms individually decorated and themed after Hans Christian Andersen stories, such as The Little Mermaid and Thumbelina. All rooms feature distinctive antiques, fireplaces, luxurious featherbeds and down duvets, private bathrooms, cable TV, and superior amenities; some have Jacuzzi tubs. Storybook Inn guests are treated to a delicious breakfast, which often includes traditional Danish aebleskiver, wine and appetizers in the afternoon, and tea and treats in the evening. Click here for more information.

The Bacchus Restaurant at the Storybook Inn offers an intimate setting for gourmet wine country cuisine for dinner Friday through Sunday. The three-course prix fixe menu features the finest fresh local ingredients accompanied by a select local wine list. Click here for more information.

SYVVA membership benefits include a dynamic volunteer board and executive staff leadership; a media relations/publicist; an interactive, searchable Web site attracting a monthly average of more than 12,000 unique visitors; E-scapes quarterly events newsletter; an annual 48-page Visitors Guide (80,000 printed); travel trade show participation; annual business expo; and networking meetings and events.

Laura Kath is a Mariah Marketing publicist.