Eat This, Shoot That! Focuses on Food/Photo Tours in Solvang

By Tara Jones Haaf for Eat This, Shoot That! | December 6, 2018 | 10:34 a.m.

Eat This, Shoot That! of Santa Barbara Offers New Food and Photo Tour in Downtown Solvang

Foodies and photographers alike are invited to Eat This, Shoot That’s new food and photo tour that encourages participants to explore the culinary and cultural landscape of Solvang’s downtown neighborhood.

The new eco-friendly, walking tour is unique to the city of Solvang.

The tour allows visitors to indulge in bites and sips at restaurants and tasting bars such as Bit O Denmark, Copenhagen Sausage Garden, High Roller Tiki Lounge, The Bread Shop, Solvang Spice Merchant, Los Olivos Olive Oil Company, Valley Brewers’ BackRoom, and Olsen’s Bakery, while professional tour guides teach participants how to take better food photos using guests’ in-camera photo app.

The tour is a new offering from Tara Jones Haaf, a Brooks Institute graduate and local entrepreneur known for her travel guidebook, 100 Things To Do In Santa Barbara Before You Die.

“Solvang is a unique hidden gem that people must experience when visiting the Central Coast,” said Haaf. “Eat This, Shoot That! is a great way to show off this beautiful quaint village, and by the end of the tour, you haven't just been entertained, you've gained a skill."

Haaf and her team offer public tours at 11 a.m. Saturdays starting Dec. 15. Tour tickets are for sale at a discounted rate until Dec. 31. Private group tours, pricing and special dates are available upon request.

For more information about the Eat This, Shoot That! tours or to sign up, visit www.eatthisshootthat.com.

— Tara Jones Haaf for Eat This, Shoot That!.

 

