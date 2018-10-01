Eat Your Medicine: Eight Talks on Tasty Plant‐Based Nutrition and Healing

The Santa Barbara 2018 Plant Food and Medicine Conference will host speakers and authors on the nutritional, therapeutic and sustainability benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, on SBCC‘s West Campus.

Emphasis will be on how to prepare plant‐based meals while maximizing their benefits to prevent and reverse chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

A focus will be on taste and ease of preparation designed to prompt more people to consider plant‐based meals as their primary source of food.

The two keynotes and six seminars will address the following:

How to Put “Easy & Delicious” Into Plant‐Based Meals (keynote by celebrity chef Melissa Costello)

Eat What Heals You – The Power of Plant‐Based Nutrition (keynote by Jim Adams)

Herbs – Nature’s Super Supplements (seminar)

Empowered Diets for Miraculous Healing (seminar)

Cannabis 101 – The Real Deal on How Cannabis Heals You (seminar)

Healing Plants of Santa Barbara’s Trails and Gardens (seminar)

A Cancer Survivor’s Journey to Total Well‐Being Through Nutrition (seminar)

Essential Oils – Awaken the Body’s Innate Healing Ability (seminar)

The keynotes and seminars will provide the latest evidenced‐based nutrition information.

Each talk includes a Q&A on the use of whole foods as medicine in the prevention and reduction of chronic diseases, while advocating for sustainable and tasty animal‐free farming.

Jacqueline Lopez, the event organizer, whose life partner Michael Russer is a double cancer survivor, said, “After Michael almost died last year due to treatment side effects, we decided to take charge of our health.

“We shifted our source of nourishment and healing to plants as much as we could. We dropped meat, dairy and processed food from our lifestyle. We cook most of our food with fresh ingredients and source produce from the farmers market.”

“Our combined efforts to promote traditional plant knowledge and ethical harvesting helps ensure that our future generations are versed in the nutritional and healing benefits of plants,” Lopez said.

“Nutrition gives us greater energy, helps us fight illness, provides clarity of mind, and brings us into greater balance with the world around us,” said Russer.

“When we understand the power of nutrition, we can even help our families to achieve their optimal health potential,” he said.

Those wishing to attend any of the keynotes and seminars can reserve their seats by visiting PlantFoodandMedicine.org where they can also learn about the speakers and their topics.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit PlantFoodandMedicine.org.

— Jacqueline Lopez for Plant Food and Medicine.