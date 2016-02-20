Eating While Watching TV: When the Binge Goes Beyond Season 1

For decades, researchers have raised concerns about the impact of eating while watching TV. Now that we’ve reached the Netflix era, diet experts caution that the recent trend of “binge watching” favorite shows may translate into even more worrisome nutritional habits and weight gain.

“You can watch the whole season at one time, and people will, and they’ll stay up late because they can’t stop,” Cottage Health clinical dietician Stacey Bailey explained.

That means less time for sleep and exercise, and more time for mindless munching.

Bailey encourages eating regular meals and snacks away from viewing devices, so we are more conscious of our consumption. But for those who struggle with the inclination to indulge while watching, she offers some tips.

» Ask yourself before you grab a snack: “Am I truly hungry?”

» Choose healthier options, like cut-up fruits and vegetables, whole-wheat crackers and popcorn that’s light on butter and oil.

» Portion out snacks so you know how much you’ve eaten and when to stop. “Don’t bring food out in a big package when watching TV,” she said.

» Drink a low-calorie beverage like tea, or zero-calorie water. This keep your hands and mouth busy, gives you a greater sense of fullness and hydrates you as an added health bonus.

Click here for more information about Cottage Health’s Healthy Balance Program.