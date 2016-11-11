Eclectic Repertoire on Bill for Hancock Band’s Holiday Concert

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform its Annual Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria.

The free concert will feature an eclectic mix of arrangements including: "The Star Spangled Banner," "Sleigh Ride," "Israeli Fantasy," "A Fireside Christmas," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "A Canadian Brass Christmas" and "Christmas Sing-A-Long."

The group, led by Gary Thompson and Greg Stoll, has been performing on the Central Coast for a number of years. The band is composed of Hancock students plus adult members of the community enrolled under the Community Education program.

The 80-plus musicians perform in a standard "wind band"-style configuration with percussion. The venue is a large church with comfortable seating and good acoustics.

There are no tickets for this event. It is open at no charge to the general public as well as Hancock College students, faculty and staff. Parking also is free.

For more information, call 922-6966, ext. 3252.

— Allan Hancock College.