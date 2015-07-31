Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:17 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

EcoLawn SB Fills Void During Drought With Synthetic Grass

Business founded in November 2014 has replaced more than 65 local lawns

EcoLawn SB has installed 65 synthetic lawns on the South Coast, leading to more than 1 million gallons of water savings.
EcoLawn SB has installed 65 synthetic lawns on the South Coast, leading to more than 1 million gallons of water savings. (Contributed photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 31, 2015 | 3:31 p.m.

When Sally Cushman thinks about synthetic grass, she pictures a green —clearly fake — miniature golf course.

That all changed this spring when she was introduced to EcoLawn SB, a local startup that replaces brown, rain-deprived residential and commercial lawns with artificial turf.

Cushman put a sample of the stuff in her backyard, letting her two dogs sniff and play on the turf EcoLawn procures from fellow locals at Aqua-Flo Supply.

The grass looked real and her drought-stricken lawn was in dire need of a makeover.

“I never realized it was as nice looking as this,” Cushman said this month as an EcoLawn crew used nails to hammer custom-cut plastic pieces of All Natural 75 into her grass-free front yard. “These guys have been wonderful. I’m thrilled.”

Beau Lee Schmidt and Jessica Girard are the co-founders of EcoLawn SB, which replaces lawns with artificial turf. (Contributed photo)

EcoLawn SB launched last November when co-founders Jessica Girard and Beau Lee Schmidt brainstormed how to inspire change and help conserve water in a fourth year of drought.

Schmidt, a Santa Barbara native, was finishing up some green building projects as a local contractor. His longtime girlfriend, Girard, had just graduated from Antioch University with a liberal arts/business management degree and finished a stint as team leader with the Santa Barbara County Water Guardians.

“It was sort of a perfect storm,” Girard said. “What can we do to make a difference in this town and in this world?”

They stopped for a picnic on a drive up north, laying the spread on surprisingly comfortable synthetic grass. After calling around, they discovered a niche in the industry, since several companies already installing fake turf locally hailed from out of town.

Since then, EcoLawn has installed more than 65 synthetic lawns on the South Coast — equaling more than 50,000 square footage and helping to save more than 1 million gallons of water, according to Girard.

No more mowing, fertilizing or aerating required.

Girard said the turf is pet and kid friendly, with an infill made by ZeoFill that’s 100 percent organic. The infill slowly releases water to cool turf and captures ammonia in urine to help offset smell. How much infill you need depends on the number and size of pets, and people rake or pick up poop like they would from a normal lawn.

“All of these little things are seriously adding up,” Girard said. “They can do their part.”

EcoLawn doesn’t do advertising, mostly because the signs they put up in yards of customers help spread the word.

Cushman said she was especially motivated to install synthetic turf because the cost is covered by city Water Wise rebate programs.

The city of Santa Barbara's rebate program, which started in 2009 to encourage water conservation, expanded its qualifying projects in May 2014 to include synthetic turf as a way to save water during drought, said Madeline Ward, Santa Barbara’s acting water conservation coordinator.

Other water savers include manipulating a sprinkler system, mulching or replacing lawns with drought tolerant plants.

Of the total rebates in the past year, 68, or 19 percent,  were for synthetic turf, Ward said, noting the city could decide to remove turf from the list depending on rain received between now and next October, when grant funds run out.

“Synthetic turf could handle more foot traffic,” Ward said. “It really depends on what (residents) are looking for. That’s why we have such a wide variety of options. There’s definitely a portion of the community that wants a fake surface without having to water it.”

Rebates cover 50 percent of the installation cost, up to $1,000. Although EcoLawn does any size of surface, Girard said an average lawn install is 1,000 square feet — at $7-9 per square foot, depending on which of 20 varieties used — and the company’s eight-person team can install 500 square feet per day.

Synthetic grass is becoming more popular, but some challenges remain. The turf heats up in the sun and disposing of your pet’s business can be difficult without proper infill.

Girard said EcoLawn is working to create a recycling program for the turf once it’s past a 20-year life expectancy. They’ve installed lawns as far south as Carpinteria all the way up to Ballard in the Santa Ynez Valley, but Girard said they’re willing to travel further.

She isn’t worried about the drought ending — she welcomes it actually — because EcoLawn is being both reactive and proactive in dealing with the environment. She’s confident folks will be water wise even without a drought, knowing another will come along.

“Traditional grass is a thing of the past,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 