Ecologistics Welcomes Saba Asghary as Student Ambassador

Ecologistics is delighted to announce that Saba Asghary has joined the board of directors as its student ambassador.

Asghary’s love of people and nature led her to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she is currently pursuing a degree in environmental management and protection with minors in city and regional planning and sustainable environments. She anticipates graduating in June 2017.

Throughout college, Asghary has dedicated her time and studies towards major social and environmental topics such as conventional agriculture, urban ecology and the depletion of natural resources and biodiversity.

In the future, Saba aspires to enhance current policies and promote environmental activism within communities and across the nation by encouraging and increasing citizen involvement.

She looks forward to helping — citizens as well as local and state governments — to look beyond the borders that divide them and work together to improve societal resources and environmental sustainability.

— Stacey Hunt represents Ecologistics.