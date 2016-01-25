Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

EconAlliance Announces Agricultural Forum: ‘Growing Possibilities’

By Victoria Conner represents EconAlliance | January 25, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Join 250 local agricultural, decision-makers and community and civic leaders at the Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, EconAlliance "Growing Possibilities: A Forum Highlighting Northern Santa Barbara County Agriculture," taking place at the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center. 

California Department of Food and Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt is the event’s new keynote, with Steven Moore, member of the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher also presenting.

Program elements will feature agricultural community panelists discussing innovations, opportunities and issues in agriculture.

Special recognition will be included for lifelong contributions to the agricultural community, exemplary employees, innovative practices and diamond families (families with 75 years or more in row crop production, with long-time winemaking and ranching families to be honored in future years).

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a burrito breakfast and networking. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is followed by a Santa Maria-style barbecue lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The deadline for registration is Jan. 29, 2016. Register online at www.feb5agforum.eventbrite.com.

Two days remain to reserve a 10x10 exhibit space. Call 805.345.0688 by Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, to reserve an exhibit booth.

Allan Hancock College is the premier "Growing Possibilities" sponsor. Key sponsors include Pacific Gas & Electric, Farm Credit West and Aera Energy.

Other sponsors include Coast Hills Federal Credit Union, Grower-Shipper Association, Farm Bureau of Santa Barbara County and all generous table sponsors. 

Sponsored tables cost $500 and must be reserved and paid for by Jan. 29, 2016. Email [email protected] or 805.345.0688 to sponsor.

Victoria Conner represents EconAlliance.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 