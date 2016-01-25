EconAlliance Announces Agricultural Forum: ‘Growing Possibilities’

Join 250 local agricultural, decision-makers and community and civic leaders at the Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, EconAlliance "Growing Possibilities: A Forum Highlighting Northern Santa Barbara County Agriculture," taking place at the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center.

California Department of Food and Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt is the event’s new keynote, with Steven Moore, member of the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher also presenting.

Program elements will feature agricultural community panelists discussing innovations, opportunities and issues in agriculture.

Special recognition will be included for lifelong contributions to the agricultural community, exemplary employees, innovative practices and diamond families (families with 75 years or more in row crop production, with long-time winemaking and ranching families to be honored in future years).

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a burrito breakfast and networking. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is followed by a Santa Maria-style barbecue lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The deadline for registration is Jan. 29, 2016. Register online at www.feb5agforum.eventbrite.com.

Two days remain to reserve a 10x10 exhibit space. Call 805.345.0688 by Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, to reserve an exhibit booth.

Allan Hancock College is the premier "Growing Possibilities" sponsor. Key sponsors include Pacific Gas & Electric, Farm Credit West and Aera Energy.

Other sponsors include Coast Hills Federal Credit Union, Grower-Shipper Association, Farm Bureau of Santa Barbara County and all generous table sponsors.

Sponsored tables cost $500 and must be reserved and paid for by Jan. 29, 2016. Email [email protected] or 805.345.0688 to sponsor.

