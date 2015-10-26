Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Economic Experts to Discuss Interest Rates and Global Economic Turbulence at CI

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 26, 2015 | 12:29 p.m.

The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to almost zero more than six years ago as a means of revitalizing a flagging economy. Experts expect that policy to change before the end of 2015, but there’s a lot of speculation as to when the interest rates will rise, and how much.

Gary C. Zimmerman, retired economist from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and CSU Channel Islands Professor of Economics Sung Won Sohn, Ph.D., will lead a discussion Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015 at the Planned Giving Advisory Council (PGAC) event.

“Global Economic Turbulence and the Impact on U.S. Financial Markets and Policy” will be a breakfast presentation from 7:30–9 a.m. at CI’s Grand Salon.

Zimmerman will discuss the Federal Reserve and interest rates for half of the presentation and Sohn will detail the pressures of global economic turbulence on the U.S. economy for the other half of the event.

The Federal Reserve’s expected move to raise interest rates along with sluggish growth in China creates a falling economic domino effect for emerging markets like India, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, among others. They will not import as much from us, and the U.S. economy will be affected, Sohn said. 

As an economist who has been explaining monetary policy for years, Zimmerman predicts that the next few months promise a lot of drama.

“We have global economic and financial uncertainties with spillovers to the U.S. economy,” Zimmerman said. “Add in a recent stock market shock to raise business and financial uncertainty and follow those events with signs of slowing U.S. job growth and inflation falling toward zero and you have Fed policymakers with critical decisions to address.”

Zimmerman said he hopes to explain what might happen next, and why.

Tickets for the breakfast presentation are $40 for general admission; $20 for CI faculty and staff; and free for CI students. For tickets to the PGAC event visit go.csuci.edu/pgac or call 805.437.3552.

While attending the event, guests will learn about the CI Legacy Society, a distinguished group of donors who support the University with a gift of any size. If you already have a planned gift or deferred gift for CI, please let us know and we will include you as a member of the CI Legacy Society.

To learn more about joining the CI Legacy Society, visit http://www.csuci.edu/impact/legacy-giving or call 805.437.8893.

Complimentary event parking is limited and only available in the designated parking lot.  Once on campus, follow the directional signage to event parking then follow the walking signage to the event location. 

Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road parking lot with bus service to and from the campus.  In order to waive bus fares, riders should present their event registration confirmation when boarding the CI Vista bus, otherwise the cash-only bus fare is $1.25 each way.

Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule at www.goventura.org.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist for CSU Channel Islands.

 
