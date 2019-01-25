Economic Impact Study Shows CSUCI’s Local, State Contributions

An educated work force, a healthier economy and opportunities for upward social mobility are among the economic advantages CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) brings to the state, county and surrounding cities.

The CSUCI Economic Impact Report for fiscal year 2016-17 shows that overall, CSUCI generated $517.2 million in economic output throughout California, including $296.8 million in Ventura County.

Of that $296.8 million, $228.7 million was generated in the cities closest to CSUCI: Camarillo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Ventura (local area).

“The study quantified what we knew intuitively, that CSUCI has a considerable economic and fiscal impact on California, Ventura County, Santa Barbara and nearby cities,” said CSUCI President Erika D. Beck.

“We are pleased to be such a substantial economic driver in the state and the communities we serve,” she said.

For example, the Beacon Economics-conducted study showed CSUCI supported almost 3,800 jobs throughout California in fiscal year 2016-17 with more than 2,000 of those jobs in the local area.

The university generated $193.2 million in labor income including $100.4 million at the county level and $76.8 million in the local area.

CSUCI earned $4.6 million in faculty research awards during 2016-17 alone and earned national recognition in 2018 when U.S. News & World Report listed the univeristy as the 18th highest-ranking public regional university in the entire western United States.

In 2017, CSUCI was ranked 18th among some 1,300 schools in CollegeNET’s Social Mobility Index. The CSUCI Nursing Program is ranked 12th in the state by RegisteredNursing.org.

The human capital the university brings to the area is invaluable with a CSUCI degree providing enhanced career opportunities for students, improving the overall level of education and earning potential of the work force.



In 2016, the unemployment rate among workers in Ventura County with at least a bachelor’s degree was 3.3 percent — lower than the countywide average of 5 percent.



In 2016 (latest available data), median earnings for a bachelor’s degree holder in Ventura County was $61,900, while median earnings for residents with a graduate or professional degree was $80,300 per year.



Those with a bachelor’s degree earned nearly twice as much as someone with only a high school education, and nearly three times as much as someone with less than a high school education.

The advantages of a college-educated work force in Ventura County will become increasingly important as the economy becomes more automated and technology-reliant.



CSUCI offers 26 undergraduate majors ranging from liberal arts and humanities fields like English, communication and art to science, technology engineering and math, or STEM majors — chemistry, computer science, environmental science & resource management, and the new mechatronics engineering.



The mechatronics major is the university’s answer to an expressed need for trained engineers in our area. The mechatronics engineering degree will include instruction in mechanics, control theory, computer science, and electronics, enabling graduates to move into a variety of engineering fields.

Mechatronics graduates will be able to fill engineering jobs along Ventura County’s 101 Tech Corridor, which includes companies such as Amgen, HAAS, Teledyne Technologies, and HRL Laboratories, plus Naval Base Ventura County and its Point Mugu and Port Hueneme locations.

“CSUCI provides an immersive, hands-on education that instills in our graduates the critical-thinking, communication and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in an increasingly global and connected 21st century innovation economy,” said Beck.

CSUCI’s student-to-faculty ratio of 21 to one offers students better access to their professors in contrast to some larger universities in which students are among hundreds of students in a class.

CSUCI has a tradition of giving students opportunities to work with and serve area businesses, nonprofit agencies, schools, museums and the environment, and other community partners to the benefit of students and potential employers alike.

“A college education represents far more than just an opportunity for increased earning potential,” Beck said. “College-educated individuals experience better health, are more likely to vote, volunteer and become engaged citizens — benefitting not just the individual, but all of society.”



To view the complete study visit https://www.csuci.edu/about/documents/csuci-economic-impact-report.pdf.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.