Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available for Local Small Businesses

Local small businesses may get financial disaster assistance if they lost revenue as a result of the Zaca Fire.

By Staff Report | November 7, 2007 | 5:40 a.m.

Local businesses that lost revenue as a result of the Zaca Fire may be eligible for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Through the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, small businesses and small agricultural cooperatives in the area might be able to borrow up to $1.5 million to help them with normal operating expenses. The business need not have been physically damaged by the fire.

Loan amounts and terms are decided by SBA, based on the applicants’ financial condition. Borrowers that have credit elsewhere will incur an interest rate no larger than 8 percent, while borrowers with no credit elsewhere will have interest rates at 4 percent.

To apply, applicants must fill out a form  available on the Santa Barbara County Web site, and return it by faxing the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services at 560-1032. The county will forward the request to the Small Business Administration loan program.

Business owners may also contact the County Office of Emergency Services’ Supervising Planner/Coordinator Richard Abrams at 681-5567.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 