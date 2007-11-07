Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available for Local Small Businesses

Local small businesses may get financial disaster assistance if they lost revenue as a result of the Zaca Fire.

Local businesses that lost revenue as a result of the Zaca Fire may be eligible for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Through the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, small businesses and small agricultural cooperatives in the area might be able to borrow up to $1.5 million to help them with normal operating expenses. The business need not have been physically damaged by the fire.

Loan amounts and terms are decided by SBA, based on the applicants’ financial condition. Borrowers that have credit elsewhere will incur an interest rate no larger than 8 percent, while borrowers with no credit elsewhere will have interest rates at 4 percent.

To apply, applicants must fill out a form available on the Santa Barbara County Web site, and return it by faxing the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services at 560-1032. The county will forward the request to the Small Business Administration loan program.

Business owners may also contact the County Office of Emergency Services’ Supervising Planner/Coordinator Richard Abrams at 681-5567.