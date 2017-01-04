County’s Economic Vitality Team Charts Course for 2017

The county’s economic development organization, the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County (EVT), will hold its first annual meeting starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, 555 McMurray Road.

The morning opens with a continental breakfast. The program begins at 8 a.m. with Santa Barbara County CEO Mona Miyasato. The event will also feature Mike Manchak, EVC-San Luis Obispo, and Bruce Stenslie, EDC-Ventura County, sharing how their successful organizations work and why EVT is important to the region.

County Chamber CEOs will follow in a roundtable discussion of what is happening around the county and why EVT is important to their communities. Santa Barbara Chamber CEO Ken Oplinger will wrap up the morning with the EVT report card and what is on the horizon.

The event is open to the public. To register, visit http://business.sbchamber.org/events/details/2017-01-31-the-power-of-working-as-one-831.

The Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County is an organization of eight chambers throughout the county. Their focus is to market Santa Barbara County as a great place for one's business.

To enhance opportunities, EVT is a partner with Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties in facilitating the goal to build the internet (fiber) infrastructure in the county and connecting the three counties in a high-speed network.

Funding partners include the county of Santa Barbara, Aera Energy, Deckers Brands, Union Bank, Pacific Western Bank, Plains All-American Pipeline and Southern California Gas Company.

— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.