Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County Charts Course for 2017

Santa Barbara County’s economic development organization, the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County, will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

The morning will start off at 7:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast, followed by the program at 8 a.m., with Santa Barbara County CEO Mona Miyasato.

The event also will feature Mike Manchak, EVC-SLO, and Bruce Stenslie, EDC-VC, sharing how their successful organizations work and why EVT is important to the region.

County chamber CEOs will follow in a roundtable discussion of what is happening around the county and why EVT is important to their communities. The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region CEO Ken Oplinger will wrap up the morning with the EVT Report Card and what is on the horizon.

Everyone is invited. Register online by clicking here.

The Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County is an organization of eight chambers throughout Santa Barbara County. The focus is to market the county as a great place for business. To enhance the opportunities, EVT is a partner with Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties in facilitating the goal to build the Internet (fiber) infrastructure in the county and connecting the three counties in a high-speed network.

Funding partners include the County of Santa Barbara, Aera Energy, Deckers Brands, Union Bank, Pacific Western Bank, Plains All-American Pipeline and Southern California Gas Co.

Click here for more information about the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County.

— Zoe Taylor is economic development director for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.