Economy in Transition: Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Predict 2016 Business Forecast

By Justin Stoner for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | October 30, 2015 | 3:23 p.m.

A panel of local experts will share what they believe may be the seeds of a new period of opportunity and growth in the Santa Maria Valley if current conditions are an indication of what’s to come in 2016.

The 2016 Business Forecast will be hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18, 2015, at the Fairpark Fountain Pavilion. The cost is $17 for Chamber members and $22 for non-members. RSVP to [email protected].

The panel will be moderated by Pacific Coast Business Times publisher Henry Dubroff. The panel will include the following:

» Janet Silveria, Community Bank of Santa Maria

» Tony Guy, Zodiac Cabin Interiors

» Kevin Walthersl Allan Hancock College

» George Adam, Innovative Produce

Calling on insights from their own industry and buzz in their networks, each of the speakers will share their vision for the upcoming year as it relates to the Santa Maria Valley.

Dubroff will lead the group through a dialogue that will help paint a picture of what could present itself as an opportunity or pitfall in the coming months.

Justin Stoner is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce

