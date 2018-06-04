Ed Fuller: Another Great Year for Santa Barbara Real Estate

I am honored to be the 2014 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. I hope to make our association, its members and our community a little better this year.

I have settled on two words that I think we can all appreciate more focus on: respect and competency. They are not only the foundation of a successful real estate brokerage practice, but of a successful life.

Competency is the result of education and practice. Our association constantly encourages our members to further their knowledge of real estate matters, and we attempt to educate the public on real estate issues that affect them.

Respecting others brings honor to yourself and encourages others to respect you. To quote Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Men (and women) are respectable only as they respect."

As the new year starts, let’s all consider making a resolution to be even more respectful to our fellow humans.

As for the local real estate market, it looks like it will be another “off to the races” new year. In the last 15 days of 2013, there were 18 new single-family listings in the metro Santa Barbara area (Carpinteria to Goleta) while 32 went into escrow. This was slightly stronger than the end of 2012, with the median price of pending homes up 10 percent.

If this trend continues, it appears the rate of homes coming on the market may be slower this year while demand will put buyers in competition with each other once again.

I hope this next year is your best yet!

— Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.