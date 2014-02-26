Ed Fuller: If Selling Your Home, Is It in the Gang Injunction or Special Event Safety Zones?

If you live in the city of Santa Barbara, you might want to investigate whether your property is in a proposed Gang Injunction Safety Zone or Special Event Safety Zone.

The city is proposing this gang injunction, which is scheduled to be heard by Judge Sterne on May 5. If the injunction goes into effect and you are selling your property, disclosing that it is in one of the proposed zones would be your responsibility.

The maps outlining the zones are not readily available but are part of the lawsuit filed by the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The easiest to describe is the Special Event Safety Zone which encompasses the waterfront from Mesa Lane to the Santa Barbara Cemetery, between the ocean and the freeway, Montecito Street and Cliff Drive.

On the Eastside, Safety Zone A is bordered by the freeway going south and State Street to Arrellaga Street, Arrellaga to Garden, Garden to Micheltorena, Micheltorena to Olive, Olive to Anapamu, Anapamu to Milpas, Milpas to East Canon Perdido Street, East Canon Perdido to North Voluntario. It then takes a little jog to pick up De la Guerra Road up to Alameda Padre Sierra, following APS to Salinas, then mostly Salinas to Old Coast Highway to the freeway.

On the Westside, Safety Zone B starts at Cliff Drive and follows Loma Alta to San Andres, then up Carrillo to Miramonte, down to Mountain and over to Portesuello. Then it follows Portesuello to Modoc, Modoc to Las Positas and back along the freeway to Mission Street, where it jogs over to Castillo taking in the next four blocks between Castillo and the freeway to Arrellaga. From there it goes up to State Street and back to the freeway.

Please check with the city, county or Superior Court for more exact boundaries, but the safety zones may take in a very large chunk of downtown Santa Barbara and a good bit of the Mesa.

If you are thinking of selling, check with a Realtor regarding your duty to disclose this information.

— Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.