Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Ed Fuller: If Selling Your Home, Is It in the Gang Injunction or Special Event Safety Zones?

By Ed Fuller | February 26, 2014 | 12:50 p.m.

If you live in the city of Santa Barbara, you might want to investigate whether your property is in a proposed Gang Injunction Safety Zone or Special Event Safety Zone.

Ed Fuller
Ed Fuller

The city is proposing this gang injunction, which is scheduled to be heard by Judge Sterne on May 5. If the injunction goes into effect and you are selling your property, disclosing that it is in one of the proposed zones would be your responsibility.

The maps outlining the zones are not readily available but are part of the lawsuit filed by the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The easiest to describe is the Special Event Safety Zone which encompasses the waterfront from Mesa Lane to the Santa Barbara Cemetery, between the ocean and the freeway, Montecito Street and Cliff Drive.

On the Eastside, Safety Zone A is bordered by the freeway going south and State Street to Arrellaga Street, Arrellaga to Garden, Garden to Micheltorena, Micheltorena to Olive, Olive to Anapamu, Anapamu to Milpas, Milpas to East Canon Perdido Street, East Canon Perdido to North Voluntario. It then takes a little jog to pick up De la Guerra Road up to Alameda Padre Sierra, following APS to Salinas, then mostly Salinas to Old Coast Highway to the freeway.

On the Westside, Safety Zone B starts at Cliff Drive and follows Loma Alta to San Andres, then up Carrillo to Miramonte, down to Mountain and over to Portesuello. Then it follows Portesuello to Modoc, Modoc to Las Positas and back along the freeway to Mission Street, where it jogs over to Castillo taking in the next four blocks between Castillo and the freeway to Arrellaga. From there it goes up to State Street and back to the freeway.

Please check with the city, county or Superior Court for more exact boundaries, but the safety zones may take in a very large chunk of downtown Santa Barbara and a good bit of the Mesa.

If you are thinking of selling, check with a Realtor regarding your duty to disclose this information.

Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 