Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Ed Fuller: June’s Home Market Results in Normal Range

By Ed Fuller | July 9, 2014 | 2:51 p.m.

No matter how some journalists might spin it, it’s not uncommon for swings of a few percentage points from month to month in housing statistics.

Ed Fuller
Ed Fuller

June’s statistics showed pending and sold properties, along with their median prices, in a relatively normal range. While closed sales of single-family homes in the Santa Barbara metro area and their median price ticked down in June, pending sales and their median price ticked up.

Completed single-family home sales dropped to 101 in June from 105 in May, or a negligible decrease of 4 percent.

As home sales decreased, so did the median sold price, trending down to $1,186,500 in June from $1,220,000 in May, or a decrease of about 3 percent.

Single-family homes under contract (pending) were 105 in June, up from May’s 103. The median list price of pending homes moved from $1,225,000 to $1,295,000, portending a higher median closed price in the near future.

Inventory is getting lower, going from 321 single-family homes actively listed for sale at the end of May to 314 at the end of June. We are continuing with just a three-month inventory of homes available at our current sales rate.

Year over year prices appear to be slowing, with this June’s median sold price 12 percent higher than the June 2013 median price of $1,063,000.

Given the leveling of our statistics, it seems the market is finding its equilibrium, balancing the minimal inventory and higher prices with buyers’ desires to purchase.

Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 