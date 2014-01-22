Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:35 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

Ed Fuller: Kitchen Design Trends for 2014

By Ed Fuller | January 22, 2014 | 12:07 p.m.

Ed Fuller

Kitchens featuring black countertops, open shelves or glass-front cabinets, and darker paint tones are expected to be popular with homeowners this year, according to one source, although some believe the open shelf look has run its course.

Additionally, kitchens top the list of spaces homeowners plan to remodel this coming year. Black kitchen counters may be the hottest trend, with homeowners looking to add sophistication to their kitchen. Popular materials to achieve this look will include black granite and quartz.

The best news with this trend is that black is a classic color and may retain its appeal for many years longer than other fashionably colored countertops.

Displaying kitchen wares is a growing trend among all kitchen design types, not just contemporary and traditional farmhouse kitchens, with the use of open shelves and glass-front cabinets. But with open shelves, practicality soon wins out as there is little protection from dust accumulations on those prized wares or shelves.

Dark paint tones appear to still be in favor with black, deep brown, dark red and copper tones among the most popular paint colors. As dark colors can make a space feel smaller, designers recommend painting just one wall a deep shade, or consider painting the ceiling or floor for accent.

Luckily, as trends fall in and out of favor, paint color is one of the easiest things to change.

The best news is that according to Moneycrashers.com, you can expect to recoup 60 percent to 120 percent of your investment in a kitchen remodel if you don’t go overboard.

The best advice, if you might be relocating any time in the next 15 years, is to consult with a Realtor who is up to date on what might work best for your taste and in the future for a sale.

Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.

