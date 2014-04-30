Ed Fuller: SBAOR Launches New Search Portal for Better Santa Barbara Real Estate Information

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is proud to announce the launch of our new property search portal exclusively for the Santa Barbara area.

Rather than visiting some national site for incomplete or inaccurate information, consumers can find properties for sale in the Santa Barbara area on the most robust, timely and accurate site, direct from the information source — SBAOR.com.

A key feature of the website is that every property listing will be paired with the listing agent, allowing a buyer to obtain the most complete and up-to-the-minute information on a property. No diversions, just direct information. For those shopping for an agent, all members of the Multiple Listing Service are also listed.

Buyers can search all types of properties, including condos, land, commercial and multifamily. Property searches can be done by a host of criteria, including price, type, bedrooms, baths and location. A drawing tool even allows map searches by custom-designed areas.

All of these search tools can also be used to sort Open Houses.

SBOAR.com is the most accurate, mobile-friendly and consumer-friendly website for comprehensive Santa Barbara real estate information. Whether you’re looking to buy a home, sell a property or speak with a local Realtor, SBAOR.com is your Santa Barbara real estate authority.

Additional content will be added over time to make SBAOR.com a wealth of community information for the Santa Barbara area.

The new site was developed by Point2, a national leader in real estate information services. It is locally owned by Yardi of Santa Barbara.

— Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.